Leona “Lee” Williams Shaw

June 11, 1917 – July 25, 2018

BOWIE – Leona “Lee” Williams Shaw, 101, died July 25, 2018 in Bowie, TX

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on July 28 at the First United Methodist Church of Bowie, with the Rev. Steve Martinez officiating.

Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Stoneburg.

Family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on July 27at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Shaw was born on June 11, 1917 in Fort Worth, Texas, to Ollie and Fern Williams. She spent her childhood in the Bellevue area and graduated from high school in Stoneburg. She attended North Texas State University where she earned her bachelor degree and later earned her master’s degree from Texas Tech University.

Shaw moved to Denver City, where she began her teaching and coaching career in the Denver City Independent School District. That same year, she eloped with S. P. (Prater) Shaw and they returned to Denver City where she continued her teaching career and Prater went to work for Shell Oil Company.

Shaw taught and coached in the DCISD for 39 years, retiring in May 1979, at which time she and Prater moved to Bowie.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband S.P “Prater” Shaw, sisters Lois Cummings and Bettie Johnson, and brothers W.C. Dub Williams and Roy Williams.

She is survived by her son Marvin Shaw, Bowie; sisters Doris Reed, Bowie and Jo Lowe, Wichita Falls; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.