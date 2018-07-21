Local athlete wins free throw contest at National AAU tourney

One of Montague County’s own participated in the Amateur Athletic Union girls basketball national tournament last week in Gatlinburg, TN.

Nocona resident Megyn Meekins and her team, the fifth grade team of Lady Drive Nation out of Frisco, placed seventh at the national tournament out of 16 teams in division II that qualified for the tournament.

While the seventh place finish was nice for the team, Meekins had an opportunity for individual glory.

Each one of the 36 teams in all divisions got to select one player to participate in a free throw contest and one to participate in a 3-point contest. Meekins was selected by her coach for the free throw contest. In the first round, Meekins made 12-15 shots, which put her in a tie-breaker to qualify for the finals. Even with the stakes raised higher, Meekins got better. In the tie-breaker she went perfect 10-10 to move on to the final three.

In the final, she was just shy of perfect, making nine out of 10, but made one more than second place to win.

This earned her the prestigious title of the AAU Fifth Grade Girls National Free Throw Champion.

Earning this title got Meekins a photo-op with the University of Tennessee Women’s basketball team on the final day of the tournament.

“It was a proud moment for her mother and I,” father Lance Meekins said.

Megyn, daughter of Lance and Mandy, is not the first sibling to find success in sports. Her older sister Emma graduated from Nocona High School in May and played both volleyball and basketball, being named Top Lady Indian at the sports banquet.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.