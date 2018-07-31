Margie Ann Barfield

September 4, 1939 – July 24, 2018

BOWIE – Margie Ann Barfield, 78, died on July 24, 2018 in Decatur, TX.

A graveside service was at 10 a.m. on July 28 at Cumby Cemetery in Chico.

Barfield was born on Sept. 4, 1939 in Walls Point to Hershel and Annie Earp.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Hampton Barfield.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie Montgomery; brother, Hershel Reese Earp; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home.