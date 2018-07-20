Marion June (Sexton) Eldridge

May 8, 1924 – July 16, 2018

FORESTBURG – Marion June Eldridge, 94, died on July 16, 2018 at Mayberry Gardens Assisted Living in Denton, TX.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on July 21 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home officiated by Stewart Holloway.

Burial will follow at Perryman Cemetery.

Eldridge was born on May 8, 1924 in Cambridge, NE to Gordon and Cora (Tetters) Sexton. She married L.T. Eldridge Jr. on April 14,1946 in Yuma, AZ. She was a homemaker and a longtime member of Forestburg Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Cora Sexton; her husband, L.T. Eldridge; son, Larry Dean Eldridge; and sisters, Winnie Foster, Inez Dennis, Lois Alber and Joan Gufford.

She is survived by her daughters, Janis Bewley, Valley View, Connie Thompson and Carolyn Osteen both of Aubrey; brother, Dean Sexton, Cambridge, NE; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.