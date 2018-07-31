Michael Wayne Frost

September 1, 1948 – July 29, 2018

GAINESVILLE – Michael Wayne Frost, 69, died on July 29, 2018.

The family will have a private burial at a later date.

Frost was born on Sept. 1, 1948 James Thomas Frost and Lorene Bloxham in Gainesville. He lost both of his parents at a very young age.

Frost married Carol Grewing on June 12, 1971 at Sacred Heart Church in Muenster. They are the parents of three children and the grandparents of five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, J.T and Lorene Frost; sister, Frances Parrish; niece, Donna Parrish, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carol; sons, Jason Frost and Scott Frost; daughter, Loren Frost; brother, James Frost and five grandchildren.