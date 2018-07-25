MSU football picked second

Midwestern State Univeristy Texas is ticketed to finish second in the Lone Star Conference race as released Tuesday afternoon at the league’s media day at the Marriott Riverwalk Hotel.

The Mustangs return 10 defensive starters and seven on the offensive side of the ball from a team that rolled to a 10-0 regular season and claimed the program’s first NCAA Division II playoff win since 2016.

Defending national champion Texas A&M-Commerce was the pick to win the league title claiming 13 of the 24 first-place votes to finish with 201 total points to edge out the Mustangs, who took 10 first-place votes for a total of 200 points. MSU Texas has beaten the Lions in 12 of the last 13 meetings between the programs.

Eastern New Mexico (142 points), is picked to finish third followed by Angelo State (136), Tarleton State (130), Texas A&M-Kingsville (104), West Texas A&M (73 points), UT Permian Basin (1 first-place vote, 57 points) and Western New Mexico (37 points).

MSU Texas senior quarterback Layton Rabb was named LSC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year after 3,109 yards with 31 touchdowns and five interceptions in leading the Mustangs to their fourth Lone Star Conference title and a perfect 10-0 regular season in 2017.

Angelo State senior defense end Markus Jones was selected as the LSC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year after racking up 63 tackles including 18.5 stops for loss with 10.5 sacks last season. He is the returning J.V. Sykes Defensive Player of the Year in the LSC.

