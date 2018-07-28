MSU soccer coach retires

Doug Elder announced his intention to retire as men’s soccer coach at Midwestern State University of Texas Thursday afternoon as he will step down prior to the start of the upcoming 2018 season.

“It has been an honor and privilege to lead the men’s soccer program here at Midwestern State,” Elder said. “Words cannot describe the appreciation I have for all of the people who were a part of 18 amazing years not only as coach but as an instructor at MSU with special thanks to the administrators, students and fans that supported us on and off the field.”

Michael Meachum, who has served as associate head coach since 2011, immediately assumes interim head coaching duties. The search for an assistant begins immediately.

Elder ends his tenure as the program’s all-time leader with 274 wins. He is the second winningest coach in NCAA Division II winning an even 80 percent of his matches while leading the Mustangs to 13 postseason appearances while claiming 11 conference titles.

“As the legend of Westwood, John Wooden, once said, ‘A great coach can change a game, but a greater coach can change life.’ Doug Elder is one of those greater coaches,” MSU Texas Director of Athletics Kyle Williams said. “Doug loves Midwestern State both on and off the field. His desire to lead young men to championship seasons is quite evident, but his ability to guide the MSU men’s soccer team for life after soccer is what we will miss.

“I personally will miss it so much that I tried to three different times to talk him out of it. However, his mind is made up and we rejoice and certainly thank Doug for his 18 years here at Midwestern State. He leaves the program in great shape.”

Elder’s players claimed 27 All-America honors, while 75 gained all-region accolades and 97 were tabbed all-conference performers. He is a seven-time United Soccer Coaches’ Region Coach of the Year and claimed conference coach of the year honors on nine occasions.

“The credit for my success lies in countless sacrifices made by past and present coaching staff and more importantly the student-athletes themselves,” Elder said. “I have been blessed with many memorable victories, but those were not as important as watching these men grow into great husbands and fathers.”

He led teams to national semifinal showings in 2007 and 2010, while five other squads advanced to the national quarterfinal round.

