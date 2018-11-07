Mustangs gear up

Midwestern State University football enjoyed its second unbeaten regular season in 2017 claiming a Lone Star Conference title before advancing to the second round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

The success netted the Mustangs a No. 10 ranking in Street & Smith’s College Yearbook’s rankings for this upcoming season.

MSU football returns 51 letterwinners including a total of 18 starters including 10 on defense, seven on offense and one on special teams off of last season’s 10-1 squad.

Senior quarterback Layton Rabb returns to direct an attack that rolled up 483.3 yards and 42.5 points per game.

The Llano High product earned second-team all-conference honors throwing for 3,109 yards with 31 touchdowns last season while throwing just five interceptions.

The Mustangs’ top rushing threats also return including first-team All-LSC performer Adrian Seales, who ran for 839 yards and eight touchdowns, while all-league second-teamer Vincent Johnson rushed for 722 yards with 16 touchdowns.

Junior Tyrique Edwards was Rabb’s top receiving target a season ago catching 48 passes for 680 yards and six touchdowns, while junior Xavier Land had 40 receptions for 334 yards and seven touchdowns.

Don Hansen Football Gazette third-team All-American A.J. Roland returns to headline a stout offensive line unit at center. MSU Texas plays six games at Memorial Stadium including the season opener against Humboldt State (Calif.) on Sept. 1. The Mustangs welcome No. 1 West Florida the following week and No. 6 Texas A&M-Commerce on Oct. 6.

Other home games include Angelo State on Sept. 22, Tarleton State on Oct. 27 and West Texas A&M on Nov. 10.

