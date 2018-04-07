NCTC offers new childcare reimbursement program

The Career Services Center at North Central Texas College has launched a new program that reimburses a portion of childcare costs to those who are searching for a job or seeking to develop their employability skills.

The CSC is funded by the Texas Workforce Commission Wagner-Peyser Grant and was established for the purpose of providing career development and job placement services for prospective and current students, alumni, and members of the community.

Services at the career center are free and at each of NCTC’s five campuses in Bowie, Corinth, Gainesville, Graham and Flower Mound.

