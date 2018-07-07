NCTC volleyball signs new class

Fall signees

Mia Cooke comes from Burkburnett High School where she was a standout middle blocker and outside hitter.

She competed for Zone In Volleyball Academy and helped them place 13th at the Tour of Texas Qualifier this season. They were the Lone-Star Champions in Houston Texas, and took second at the Girl’s Junior Nationals 18U in Anaheim this summer.

In high school she was voted newcomer of the year as a freshman, District most valuable player her sophomore and junior seasons as well as Offensive Player of the Year her Senior campaign.

In track, she was a regional qualifier both her freshman and sophomore seasons in triple jump and long jump.

Katelyn Erickson makes the longest trek to Gainesville out of Kahuku High School in Hawaii. She helped her high school place 3rd in the state both her junior and senior seasons.

Erickson is an AAU Volleyball Academic All American, Scholatic Athlete, and All Region Honorable Mention. She will graduate Valedictorian of her class.

She also played at Aces Volleyball club while living in Utah and was on the highest ranked 16s team in the state of Utah. She plays for North Shore Volleyball Club.

Jocelyn Grewing is right in our backyard and joins us as the local stand out from Lindsey. She helped her team to the regional tournament this senior campaign and played with Empire Volleyball to round out her senior season.

She is a Texas Girls Association All-State team member in 2015, 16, and 17. She is also a part of the Texas Sports Writer Association All State Team Member in 2015, 16, and 17.

As a sophomore, she was placed received All Districe Honorable Mention awards, as both a junior and senior she was the District Offensive MVP of the year. She also participated in backetball and tennis.

Allie Hamsher hails from Forney, Texas where she was a varsity letterman all four years for volleyball and basketball. She was also a part of the varsity track team.

She was named to 1st Team All District every year and was also named 1st Team Academic All State in 2017 in addition to being Academic All-District each year.

She spent four years as a member of the National Honor Society, and garndered multiple academic awards. She was also named the Newcomer of the year in Basketball in 2015.

Megan Harris arrives from Carrollton where she was a member of Hebron’s State Championship squad her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She played for DCX Club Team and competed at nationals throughout her years playing club ball.

Audrey Henson was a 4 Year Varsity Athlete at Frisco Centennial. In 2015 she was named 2nd Team All-District, in 2016 she was Honorable Mention, and in 2017 she was 1st Team All-District.

She was Academic All-District Every Year. She attended the Girls Junior National Championships five times, two times in the Open Division.

Meredith McPeek joined the Lady Lions a semester early as she graduated her home school a semester early.

She has already made positive contributions and we can expect to see her on the court this fall. She was a stand out for her high school team as well as her Empire Club Team.

Crislynn Autry was a club teammate of McPeek and will be arriving from her home school as well. She was also a standout on her high school and Empire club team, playing any position her teams needed.

Veronika Webb is a transfer from Texas Woman’s University where she contributed early as a freshman. She also joined the Lions this spring semester and we can expect to see her competing somewhere on the court this fall.

Lena Srdanov is a transfer outside hitter from Lamar Community College. She originally hails from Serbia, where she has a background in both indoor and sand volleyball.

Cameryn McDonough signed, but there is no information about her.

North Texas Central College starts their season with a scrimmage at Brookhaven College on Aug. 17.