NISD selects staff for new defender plan

It was a brief meeting for the Nocona Independent School District Trustees as they met July 16 to discuss a short agenda.

The student code of conducts and handbooks for students, employees, band, athletics and cheer were approved.

“We use the same model everyone else uses from the Texas Association of School Boards,” explained Nocona Superintendent Dr. David Waters. “There was nothing out of the ordinary.”

After executive session, trustees voted on the selection of several staff members for the Guardian program. Trustees made the decision in March to implement the program and allow selected staff members to carry concealed weapons.

