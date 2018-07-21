Nocona Council accepts new library Wi-Fi policy

The Nocona Public Library has a new Wi-Fi policy after city councilors Tuesday approved new guidelines for the use of internet by its patrons.

The Nocona Public Library Computer/Wi-Fi Agreement states the wireless access will be “provided as a public service free of charge on an as-is basic with no guarantee and no warranty.”

Information passing through the wireless access is not secured.

The policy reminds patrons there are risks involved with connecting to a public wireless connection, such as viruses, malware and loss of data. All devices are the responsibility of the owner. Library staff will not be allowed to configure patrons’ equipment or provide general assistance in getting connected. The City of Nocona and Nocona Public Library assumes no responsibility for the safety of devices.

