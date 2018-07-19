Nocona High School film students meet Saturday

Nocona High School Digital Media is back at it again with another project for the University Interscholastic League Filmmaking competition. The NHS Filmmaking team’s debut will start July 21st with a narrative that will be filmed in various locations around Nocona.

“Since the UIL Young Filmmakers Festival changed their rules for the 2017-2018 school year, NHS Digital Media will be able to write and film during Spring and Summer months for the Fall competition.

Getting started on these projects earlier will give NHS the chance to do more films for the upcoming festival and will give inexperienced students the chance to learn more for the following school year,” said Rob Norman, NHS film teacher.

Anyone with an interest in filmmaking is welcome to join with no prior experience mandatory. The first meeting will be at 8 a.m. at the Nocona High School AV lab on July 21st and will last through July 28th. Filming will require long hours and students wanting to participate should be free to work throughout the entire week.