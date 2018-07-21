Nocona thinks outside box during summer

Every high school athletic department has summer workouts to keep athletes in shape during the summer break.

The usual workout features some high intensity lifting, focusing on one body part along with some agility drills afterwords.

For Nocona, the last two years also have featured water and sand.

Booster Club President Eddie Fenoglio Jr. brought the idea to Athletic Director Brad Keck last year and it was approved by the board.

The workouts involve calisthenics and lap swimming in the pool.

Sand workouts are not much different than regular agility drills, but because the sand dissipates the energy, it puts less stress on the lower body than it would on another surface. As long as the sand is not too hot.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition.