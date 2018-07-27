June 25, 1958 – July 23, 2018

PITTSBURG – Norma Lynn Gomez, 60, passed away on July 23, 2018 in Pittsburg, TX.

Family vistiation was 6 to 8 p.m. on July 25 at White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on July 26, at the First Baptist Church of Bowie with Pastor Mike Henson officiating.

Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Arrangements were entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Norma was born on June 25, 1958 in Rockford, IL to Frank and Nora Bone. She came to Texas in 1980 and married the love of her life Tomas Gomez on Feb. 7, 1981. Together they had three daughters, Rosie, Christina and Nickcole, who blessed them with five grandchildren.

Norma worked in the medical field as a medication nurse in Saint Jo, Nocona, Bowie and Senior Care Center, Decatur. She then moved out to East Texas to be near her specialists for her severe medical conditions and extended family.

Her smile and laughter will forever be missed by all she knew and loved. She touched so many lives throughout her years on this earth. She is loved and missed by so many.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Tomas Gomez; daughters, Rosie Cole and husband Randy, Christina McGaugh and husband James, and Nickcole Gomez; grandchildren, Raquel and Rylan Cole, Kaidon and Avery McGaugh, and Jaxon White; three sister-in-laws, Yolanda Tovar, Estella Ibarra and Maria Yanez; brother in-law, Rafael Garcia; 12 nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

