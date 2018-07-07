Old Jo’s Firecracker 5K sees great turnout

The 10th annual Old Jo’s Firecracker 5K had more than 100 entries on the early morning of July 4th this year. The male overall winner was 17-year-old Luis Cardinal from Valley View, finishing with a time of 17:33. The female overall winner was 15-year-old Sydney Reynolds, also from Valley View with a time of 20:26.

In female nine and under division, Tatum Morman from Saint Jo won with a time of 40:47. In the 10-14 division, Hannah Kirkpatrick from Valley View won with a time of 25:12.

In the female 15-19 division, Rachel Hesse from Muenster won with a time of 23:17. In the 20-29 division, Lauren Rohmer from Muenster won with a time of 23:33.

In the female 30-39 division, Sarah Schlieve from Saint Jo won with a time of 27:28. In the 40-49 division, Frances Hendrickson from Dallas won with a time of 25:40.

In the female 50-59 division, Christy Hesse from Muenster won with a time of 32:34. In the 60-69 division, Debbie Black from Montague won with a time of 28:24.

In the male nine and under division, Isaac Reiter won with a time of 44:41. In the 10-14 division, Jake Slover from Valley View won with a time of 21:45.

In the male 15-19 division, Payten Vidourek from Sanger won with a time of 18:03. In the 20-29 division, Micah Davidson from Valley View won with a time of 19:15.

In the male 30-39 division, Mark David Basco from Muenster won with a time of 21:07. In the 40-49 division, James Moss from Valley View won with a time of 24:24.

In the male 50-59 divison, Ronald Thoma from Elgin won with a time of 30:19. In the 60-69 division, Don Wiese from Gainesville won with a time of 27:01. In the 70-79 division, Gary Potter from Owasso, OK won with a time of 41:46.

