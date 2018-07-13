Oleta Faye Young

September 26, 1939-July 10, 2018

NOCONA- Oleta Faye Young, 78, died on July 10, 2018 in Nocona.

A graveside service was at 10 a.m. on July 13, at Shady Grove Cemetery in Montague County.

She was born on Sept. 26, 1939 to Stanley and Faye Skinner Yousey in Salisaw, OK. Young worked most of her life as a teacher with her husband Bill Earnest Young. They were married on July 25, 1964 in Eldorado, OK.

Young was a member of the Bonita Baptist Church and Shepherd of the Hills Baptist Church in Montague County.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She is survived by her sons, Stan Young, Oklahoma City, OK and Scott Young, Midland; sister, Mary Nell Patterson, El Paso; and a grandson.

Memorials may be made to a charity of choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home.