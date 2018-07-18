Osteen, Moore compete in TCA

It was a great weekend for the East boys in the Texas 6-Man Coaches Association All-Star Division I games with wins in football and basketball, and it was Forestburg’s Jd Moore and Bear Osteen who helped boost the teams to victory.

It has been eight long years since the east division earned the victory in 2010 at the annual Texas 6-Man Coaches Association All-Star football game.

The team broke that losing streak on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls with a 56-24 win against the West with the help of Moore.

The recently graduated Longhorn was asked to compete in the annual game after leading Forestburg to a successful 8-3 season during 2017.

Moore was a four-year all-district player during his time at FHS, earning honors in both offense and defense each year.

As a senior, Moore was named the district’s co-offensive most valuable player, but it was his defensive skills that earned him all region first team and all state honorable mention as the safety for the Longhorns.

He helped lead the Longhorns to a winning season his senior year, rushing for 17, 783 yards and 39 touchdowns and passing for 917 yards and 14 touchdowns. He totaled 112 tackles while forcing and recovering two fumbles and intercepting two passes. Despite his strong football career, Moore said he still woke up nervous the morning of the game.

“I was super nervous about getting to play my last football game ever,” said Moore. “The only thing on my mind was the game. I just couldn’t wait to get to play and even better, to get to play with my cousin Paul (Davidson). During the game, I was just tuned in on the game and did everything I possibly could to win for the East.”

His performance was more than enough to help propel the team to victory. His skills and his place on the team was evident, rushing for 21 yards on three carries and going 18 yards on four catches on receiving.

