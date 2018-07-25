Ad

The Bowie News asked its readers how they were cooling off during this heat wave and we received several fun photos of cool-down activities for people and animals. These young lady got a soaking as they played with water balloons on the trampoline.

 

Jasmine, from Sunset, loves the sprinkler to cool off. (Photo by Kelly Fagan)

