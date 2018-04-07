Results from the Jim Bowie Days events

Kincaid Johnson was crowned the 2018 Miss Jim Bowie Days Queen at the final night of the week-long festival with Kamryn Wyatt was crowned Little Miss

The presentation of the new royals was one of the highlights of the last night of the rodeo that packed the Jim Bowie Rodeo Arena across three nights.

Johnson is the 17-year-old daughter of Phillip and Stacey Ward, Nocona and Gary and Savanah Johnson, Forestburg. She is a senior at Prairie Valley High School.

Wyatt is the 13-year-old daughter of Kyle and Courtney Wyatt, Deer Creek and attends Midway School.

Other winners that night included the mutton bustin’ champions who won the final ride-off. They were champion Gunner Wyrick and reserve champion Luke Clayton. The top two riders from each of the three nights competed in the ride-off.

Jim Bowie Days Association board members were very happy with the outcome with all events experiencing increases in participation and attendance. One said Thursday night’s rodeo was one of the most attended they have seen in a very long time.