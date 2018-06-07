Ruth Wava Hazen

October 30, 1925 – July 2, 2018

BOWIE – Ruth Wava Hazen, 92, died on July 2, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

Family has chosen arrangements with cremation.

Hazen was born on Oct. 30, 1925 in Louville, NY to Leonard and Mildred (Bacon) Persons. She worked as a nurse’s assistant for various healthcare facilities in New York, Texas, New Mexico and Florida.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Stanton and husband, Harvey Hazen; son, Gerald Stanton; daughter, Arlene Stanton; grandsons, Wayne and Glen Stanton; three brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her children, Edward Stanton, Bowie, Robert Stanton, Endicott, NY, Ricki Stanton, Lisle, NY, Crystal Crosby, Ohio and June Evenoff, Bosque Farms, NM; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.