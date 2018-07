Get your homemade salsa ready for the contest during the Aug. 11 Forestburg Watermelon Festival.

Bring two or three pints of your salsa to the 242 Church located in downtown Forestburg between 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 10 or 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 11.

First, second and third place winners will be selected by popular vote and announced by 1 p.m.