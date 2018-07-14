Schedule released for major league tournaments

Major League Baseball is set to debut competitive youth baseball and softball tournaments as part of All-Star Game festivities beginning this weekend in Washington D.C., and the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex presented by Toyota will be represented in both sports.

MLB Youth Softball Ambassador Jennie Finch joins MLB to host eight teams of girls ages 17 and under from MLB Youth Academies, MLB’s RBI program, Jennie Finch programming, and USA Softball for the inaugural Jennie Finch Classic.

The team representing the Rangers Academy played its first game of the tournament July 13, at 8:00 a.m. against Jennie’s Aces. Their second contest of the day was against the NOLA Academy at 11:30 a.m.

On July 14, the Rangers will face Compton at 8:00 a.m. and Cincinnati at 11:30 a.m.

July 15 will feature matchups between the fourth place vs. first place teams and third place vs. second place teams. The winners of Sunday’s action will face off in a championship game on Monday, July 16.

On the baseball side, 10 teams of athletes, ages 14 through 16, from MLB Youth Academies will participate in the first ever Commissioner’s Cup.

The Rangers Academy team played its first game July 13, against Puerto Rico at 1:45 p.m., followed by a 4:00 p.m. contest against the Houston Astros.

On July 14, the Rangers will face DREAM at 7:00 a.m.

The Rangers Academy team will face the Kansas City Royals at 9:15 a.m. on July 15.

The championship game will be played at 9:30 a.m. on July 16.

“Beyond the baseball and softball games that the kids will be participating in, the overall All Star Week experience is going to be like nothing these kids have experienced.

Major League Baseball knows how to put on a jewel event and I am thrilled for these kids and being able to witness them create these life long memories,” said Rangers Director of Youth Academy and Baseball/Softball Programs Juan Leonel Garciga, who also is the coach for the Academy team in the Jennie Finch Classic.

In addition to the games, athletes in both tournaments will have the opportunity to participate in and attend events including All-Star FanFest, PLAY BALL activities, All-Star Sunday, the MLB Home Run Derby, and skills clinics presented by MLB partners.

The Science of Baseball presented by Capital One Bank, a program combining classroom learning and on-field baseball and softball application for students entering fourth through seventh grades, kicks off at the Academy on July 16.

During the morning, students will focus on lessons in the classroom. In the afternoon, participants will be on the field for hands-on learning activities.

Students will also work on projects that they will display at Globe Life Park prior to the Wednesday, July 25 game against the A’s.

Programming occurs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The last day is July 26.

Registration is for the Science of Baseball presented by Capital One Bank camp is already full, with 50 students enrolled for the opportunity.

About the Science of Sport: Since 2014, the Science of Sport has developed various lessons and events that help get kids excited about math and science through application of these principles on sports. In collaboration with MLB teams (Diamondbacks, Angels, Padres, Rockies, Braves, Royals, Phillies, Rangers, Nationals, Astros, Athletics and MLB Youth Academies in New Orleans, Dallas, Kansas City, Washington D.C., and Compton), NBA teams (Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic), MLS teams (LA Galaxy, Seattle Sounders, LAFC), and through a partnership with the College Football Playoff Foundation collaborating on the Extra Yard for Teachers initiative.

Through these programs, Science of Sport has been able to disseminate our materials to over 1,000 schools throughout the country.

Academy All-Stars

With regular season RBI play in the books, practice is underway for the RBI Senior Division, Junior Division, and Softball Division All-Star teams that will represent the Academy at the RBI Southwest Regional Tournament in Austin, Texas, July 26, through July 29.

The tournament will include squads from the Houston Academy, NOLA Academy, Austin RBI, and other RBI programs in the region.

The Winners in each division will advance to the RBI World Series played in Minnesota in August.

