Shelter pets are waiting for you

If your family is considering a pet think about a shelter dog. Please visit any of the three shelters across Montague County to see the many wonderful animals that are just waiting for their new people to arrive. The sweet baby pictured above is from Easy Street Shelter in Saint Jo, but there also are shelters in Bowie and Nocona. See photos of the pets in your mid-week News and visit the shelters on their Facebook pages. Easy Street Shelter in Saint Jo, Bowie Animal Shelter and Lucky Paws Shelter in Nocona.