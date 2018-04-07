Shot clinics planned in Bowie, Nocona

The Texas Department of State Health Services will be having two July clinics in Bowie and Nocona.

The first clinic will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. July 5 at the Freedom of Life Church, 204 Theater Road, located in Bowie.

The second clinic will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. July 17 at First Baptist Church, 511 Cooke St. Nocona.

Bring shot records or medicaid card. No CHIPS accepted. If your child is covered by a private insurance that pays for immunizations, the health department cannot vaccinate.

The adult safety net eligibility is that they have no insurance.

Call 940-665-9315 option 5 with any questions.Que et omnisqua dem