The Universal Technical Institute Friday Night Drags hit the halfway point of its six-week summer season this past week at Texas Motor Speedway.

And as two divisions saw its leaders further expand their overall leads, the other five divisions are all still very much up for grabs with three Fridays left on the docket.

Brief yet hard rains swept through the Dallas-Fort Worth area late Friday afternoon, but more than 225 vehicles weren’t going to let Mother Nature spoil the evening. Three racers – Matt Pesqueda (Springtown), John Kuethe (Arlington) and previous overall champion Adam Gerety (Trophy Club) – picked up their first wins of the season, while John Apple (Euless) and Shea Thompson (Fort Worth) won for the second consecutive week.

Chance Brackeen (Saginaw) and Joe Watson (Fort Worth) took care of all contenders in the Reunion Tower GeO-Deck Bandit and Texas Born Performance Black Smoke Warrior divisions, respectively, for their third wins in as many weeks.

Week 3 Division Winners:

Reunion Tower GeO-Deck Bandit Division

Chance Brackeen, Saginaw, 2015 Ford Mustang

Summit Racing Equipment Sportsman Division

Matt Pesqueda, Springtown, BMW 135i

Summit Racing Equipment Sportsman

Modified Division

John Apple, Euless, 1966 Chevrolet Nova

Snap-on Tools All Wheel Drive Division

John Kuethe, Arlington, Nissan GTR

Texas Harley-Davidson Super Car Division

Adam Gerety, Trophy Club, Chevrolet Camaro SS-RS 1LE

Texas Born Performance Black Smoke

Warrior Division

Joe Watson, Fort Worth, Chevrolet C10

Summit Racing Equipment Outlaw Division

Shea Thompson, Fort Worth, 1988 Ford Mustang

Hills Air Support

Show-N-Shine

Best Motorcycle

Mike Musgrove

Standings begin to take shape

Best Current (1973 or newer)

Ian Deguzman, North Richland Hills, 1990 LX 331 Stroker

Best Classic (1972 or older)

Shawn Sharp, Fort Worth, 1952 Ford F-1

Best In Show

Jeff Peterson, Fort Worth, 1986 Mustang Foxbody

Offering car enthusiasts an opportunity to race down a transformed 1/8-mile drag strip on pit road at Texas Motor Speedway, the six-week UTI Friday Night Drags competition features weekly races racers compete for trophies and points, which are tallied at the conclusion of the final weekend to ultimately crown the season champion.

Week 4 of the six-week summer series is Jeep Night. Anyone bringing a Jeep is asked to check in at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track (behind Big Hoss) to register/pay.

The cost to participate in Universal Technical Institute Friday Night Drags or Hills Air Support Show-N-Shine competition is $20. For those who would like to watch the action, general admission grandstand tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

To read more, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.