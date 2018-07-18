Students from Bowie area church help out hurricane victims

A large contingent of students and adult leaders from Stoneburg Baptist Church took part in the BOUNCE Student Disaster Recovery program this summer in Victoria.

There were 165 middle and high school students from Texas Baptist churches who spent a week of their summer vacation helping the area “bounce” back from Hurricane Harvey. The Victoria area was one of four locations in the state to receive aid from Bounce.

According to the Victoria Advocate, Northside Baptist Church was host for the students and adult leaders.

They arrived on July 9 and remained through July 14. The newspaper featured the group in the July 11 edition.

The groups did roof repairs, drywall installations, painting and other repairs from the flooding.

Read the full story and see more photos in the mid-week News.