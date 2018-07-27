Susan Kay Price

August 1, 1950 – July 24, 2018

BOWIE – Susan Kay Price, 67, died July 24, 2018 in Bowie., TX

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 11 at the First Baptist Church of Newport, with Pastor Tommy John Mayo officiating.

Price was born Aug. 1, 1950 to Henry and Ella Anna (Kasper) Rodieck. On May 27, 1982 she married John Price in Arlington. She was the secretary for the Newport Cemetery Association, and a member and the organist for the Newport Baptist Church.

She received her CNA license and helped with home health care for people in the area

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John Price and brother Richard Rodieck.

Price is survived by her children Betty Donoho, Arlington and Patrick Price, Huntersville, NC; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.