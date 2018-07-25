Texas Ranch Roundup coming up in mid August

The Texas Ranch Roundup (TRR) will celebrate 38 years of highlighting historic ranches, the hard work of genuine cowboys and many facets of ranch life on Aug. 17-18.

TRR will be at the Multi-Purpose Event Center in Wichita Falls.

TRR kicks off with the opening of the Traditional Bit, Spur and Collectible Tradeshow and Kids’ Roundup beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Kids’ Roundup is free to the public and features a petting zoo, pony rides, a mechanical bucking bull, rope making and live music.

Visitors may sign their children up for the Kids’ Stick Horse Barrel Race from 4– 5 p.m. in the Kay Yeager Coliseum on Friday. For just $8, kids receive a T-shirt, a stick horse and compete against kids in their age division in a barrel race at 5 p.m.

The two children with the fastest time in each division compete against one another during the Aug. 17 rodeo performance. (Participants and guardians must have a rodeo ticket to enter competition.)

The night will conclude with all 10 ranches competing in exciting arena events in the Kay Yeager Coliseum at 7 p.m.

Saturday morning kicks off at 7:30 a.m. with a ranch horse competition sanctioned by the Ranch Horse Association of America in the Kay Yeager Coliseum. The trade show opens again at 9 a.m.

Also during the morning, visitors may watch as participating ranches cook at their chuck wagons during the cookin’ competition. Throughout the day, (9–7 p.m.) the many skills of the ranch families including painting/drawing, photography, crafts/jewelry, furniture/home décor and western handiwork are displayed in Room five of the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall. Tickets for this historic event are on sale now. They may be purchased at TexasRanchRoundup.com, at the MPEC box office or by calling (940) 716-5555.

Children’s tickets in each end of the arena are $5 on Friday and $6 on Saturday. All other upper level tickets range from $10 – $18.

Admission to the gates for all daytime activities is $5 per day.

