Thomas “Tommy” R. Miller Jr.

March 25, 1973 – May 3, 2018

TENNESSEE – Thomas R. Miller, 45, passed away on May 3, 2018.

A graveside service will be at 4 p.m. on July 14 at Brushy Cemetery in Bowie.

Tommy was born on March 25, 1973 to Thomas R. Miller Sr. and Charlotte Jackson Miller.

He is survived by his parents, Thomas R. Sr. and Charlotte Jackson Miller; sister, LTC Mary Ann Miller Bowery and husband Charles; daughters, Cheyenne E. Miller and Amanda Jean Miller; uncle, Col. Charles “Bud” Jackson (ret.) and wife Rena; aunt, Doris Miller Melanaphy and husband, Mike, and several cousins.

