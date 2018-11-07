TSMCA all star game adds another Longhorn player

Another Forestburg athlete was added to the Texas Six Man Coaches Association All Star football game this weekend.

Recently graduated Bear Osteen will join teammate and friend Jd Moore. Osteen played tight end and linebacker his senior year and helped the Longhorns to an 8-3 record. He earned first team all district selections at both positions. He also earned an all-region second team selection at tight end.

He added a good counterbalance running the ball, running like a steamroller in contrast to Moore’s more juke-like running. He was third on the team running for 398 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.

As a receiver, Osteen was Moore’s go-to target, leading the team with 30 catches for 543 yards and 12 touchdowns. His one pass all season was completed for a 25-yard touchdown.

On defense, Osteen led the team from his linebacker spot with 113 tackles while forcing four fumbles, recovering six, intercepting two passes and scoring a touchdown on defense. Osteen also scored on a kick return to bring his season total to 24 touchdowns. Moore and Osteen will play on the East team in the division I game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

