TSMCA football all star game selects Forestburg athlete

The Texas 6-Man Coaches Association All Star Games are coming up this month, featuring football and basketball games for both division I and division II.

Jd Moore from Forestburg was chosen to play in the division I football game. His senior year, Moore helped lead Forestburg to an 8-3 record while rushing for 1,783 yards and 39 touchdowns, passing for 917 yards and 14 touchdowns and was second on the team with 112 tackles while forcing and recovering two fumbles and intercepting two passes.

“The selection to the all-star game really reflects the determination and hard work Jd puts into everything,” Athletic Director Cori Hayes said. “Whether it be football, basketball, tennis or life in general, he is an extremely hard worker full of character and someone we truly appreciated having around.”

The division I all star game will be at 7:30 p.m. on July 14 at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.