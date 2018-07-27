Water line replaced at Mill Street culverts

The eight inch water line located underneath the drainage culverts on North Mill Street in Bowie was moved Thursday west of its former location. The new line, using pipe from the local WL Plastics, was placed into a 16-inch sleeve to protect it and enable any repairs to be made a bit more easily. Water was turned off for about half the day on Thursday as the line was installed. Public Works Director Dean Grant said on Friday water was turned back on shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday and is still flowing for those with service north up State Highway 59. Disinfecting of the new line and testing of the water was underway Friday and as of noon a boil order was not necessary. Watch bowienewsonline.com for any updates. With this line moved the culvert project can move forward as the city works jointly with Montague County precinct one on the installation. Old sections of the water line are shown. (Photo by Barbara Green)