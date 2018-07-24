Water line to be replaced, water goes off Thursday at 9 a.m. for Hwy 59 service

A contractor on Monday began moving an eight-inch water line at the Mill Street drainage project this week, which will require the water to be turned off during the repairs. The water will be turned off about 9 a.m. Thursday. When the water is turned off there will be no service from this section of Mill near Berry going north along State Highway 59 to the radio station. When the line comes back in service it will have to be disinfected and there will be a boil order for a few days. The city will be replacing the large rusted culverts and repairing the roadway. Watch bowienewsonline.com for updates.(News photo by Dani Blackburn)