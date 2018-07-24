Ad

Water line to be replaced, water goes off Thursday at 9 a.m. for Hwy 59 service

07/24/2018 NEWS 0

A contractor began work Monday to move a large water line at the Mill Street drainage culvert near State Highway 59. (Photo by Dani Blackburn)

A contractor on Monday began moving an eight-inch water line at the Mill Street drainage project this week, which will require the water to be turned off during the repairs. The water will be turned off about 9 a.m. Thursday. When the water is turned off there will be no service from this section of Mill near Berry going north along State Highway 59 to the radio station. When the line comes back in service it will have to be disinfected and there will be a boil order for a few days. The city will be replacing the large rusted culverts and repairing the roadway. Watch bowienewsonline.com for updates.(News photo by Dani Blackburn)

This eight-inch water line is too close to where the new drainage culverts will be installed so it will be moved this week. (Photo by Barbara Green)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes