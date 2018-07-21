Water line to be replaced; water will be turned off later this week

The City of Bowie will be replacing the eight-inch water line located at the Mill Street drainage project this week, which will require the water to be turned off during the repairs.

City Manager Bert Cunningham said they anticipate making the line cut Thursday or Friday. When the water is turned off there will be no service from this section of Mill northward out State Highway 59.

The new line will then have to be disinfected and those who use this water will be under a boil order for a few days. Cunningham said he will provide an update on the timeframe as the work progresses.

This drainage problem has closed this section of North Mill Street since February. The city will be replacing the large culverts and repairing the roadway, once the line is moved.

See your mid-week News and bowienewsonline.com for updates.