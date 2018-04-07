Week two from UTI drags at Texas Motor Speedway

With a car count of more than 320 vehicles and a raucous crowd on-hand, Fireworks Night proved to be an explosive one with just two repeat winners emerging from the Week two fray at Universal Technical Institute Friday Night Drags at Texas Motor Speedway.

Saginaw’s Chance Brackeen and Fort Worth’s Joe Watson were the only two racers to defend their Week 1 titles in the Reunion Tower GeO-Deck Bandit and Texas Born Performance Black Smoke Warrior divisions, respectively.

The nonstop racing action was halted only for a booming fireworks show that lasted close to 15 minutes.

Offering car enthusiasts an opportunity to race down a transformed 1/8-mile drag strip on pit road at Texas Motor Speedway, the six-week UTI Friday Night Drags competition features weekly races racers compete for trophies and points, which are tallied at the conclusion of the final weekend to ultimately crown the season champion. Week 3 of the six-week summer series will take place this Friday. It’s Harley-Davidson Night, which means that all motorcycles will be admitted for $5 and another $5 for those with a passenger.

Motorcyclists need to go to the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track (behind Big Hoss) to register and pay. All bikes also will be displayed on the concourse.

For non-bikers, the cost is $20 to participate in the Universal Technical Institute Friday Night Drags or Hills Air Support Show-N-Shine competition each week.

For those who would like to watch the action, general admission grandstand tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

Tickets are available for advance purchase at www.texasmotorspeedway.com or at the Gate six ticket booth. Parking is free in the PSL lot outside of Gate six and available for $20 in the infield (with admission included in the pricing). Coolers are permitted in both the grandstands and infield.

Each week registration opens at 6 p.m. with drags practice from 6:15-8 p.m. Drag racing competition in the various classes begins at 9:15 p.m.

For more information and official rules regarding the Universal Technical Institute Friday Night Drags, visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

For full results, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.