William Joel Loper

October 8, 1955 – July 13, 2018

BOWIE – William Joel Loper, 62, formerly of Snyder, passed away on July 13, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

A visitation was from 6-7 p.m. on July 16 at Miller Family Funeral Home in Snyder.

A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on July 17 at Miller Family Funeral Home.

Burial followed at Snyder Cemetery.

Joel was born on Oct. 8, 1955 in Colorado City to Horace and Betty (Riley-McCloud) Loper. He married Teresa Garvin on Nov. 14, 1980 in Snyder.

Joel enjoyed his career in the oilfield and coaching baseball for many years. He also loved the outdoors and racing cars.

He is preceded in death by his mother and brother, Mitchell Dean Loper.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Loper, Bowie; son, Geoffrey Loper and wife Sondra, Bowie; daughter, Wendy Dominy and husband James, Bowie; father, Horace Loper, Big Spring; three sisters, Debra Yandrich and husband David, Snyder, Darla White and husband Bobby, Broken Bow, OK, and Linda Harlow and husband Russell, Odessa; three brothers, Wayne Loper, Snyder, Jerry Loper and wife Glenda, Atlanta, and Richard Loper and wife Christi, Lubbock; nine grandchildren, Makenzie Van Deventer, Breanna, Lillie and Cloe Taft, Sebastian Correa-Loper all of Bowie, Shaelynn Dominy, North Carolina, Bradley Carrisalez, Brayden Carrisalez and Valerie Dominy all of Bowie.

