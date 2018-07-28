Workman sent down

The Boston Red Sox are sending hometown boy Brandon Workman down to Triple-A Pawtucket.

The news came after a trade the Red Sox made for starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Someone needed to be sent down to make room on the roster and Workman was it.

Workman had been a solid option out of the bullpen for Boston since he was called up on June 5.

In 21 appearances and 18.2 innings, Workman had a good 2.89 ERA, mostly working the middle innings.

Unfortunately the Red Sox, despite having the leagues best record, was still looking to improve their starting pitching since that is so important during postseason play.

They traded minor league starting pitcher Jalen Meeks for Eovaldi, who is coming off Tommy John surgery that forced him to miss all of 2017.

In 2018, Eovaldi has gone 3-4 with a 4.26 ERA over 10 starts and looks to be back to the form he was in in 2015 when he went 14-3 with a 4.20 ERA with the New York Yankees.

