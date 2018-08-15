15 cute and easy back-to-school hairstyles

By The Krazy Koupon Lady

1. The Bow Bun: Pull hair into a loop at the crown then separate it into two equal parts.

Make sure to leave a tail out when you first make the loop because you’re going to use it to separate the bun. See how it’s done here.

2. Stuffed Bun Mohawk: Part hair into four sections and make a bun with each section.

This video tutorial will show you how easy it is to master this look in 5 to 7 minutes.

3. Double Braid Ponytail: Braid two small sections of hair from the front and secure, then tie the braid in a knot before pulling it all back into a ponytail.

4. Criss-Cross Ponytails: Part hair evenly and tie the front of the hair into two small pigtails. Criss-Cross the pigtails and tie into ponytails.

5. Wrapped Ponytail: Leave a strand underneath a ponytail free and use it to wrap around the ponytail’s elastic.

Take the wrapped ponytail up a notch and braid the wrap.

6. Double Buns: Part hair down the middle, twisting both sides down to the ends and into a bun.

Secure each bun with bobby pins crossed over each other for a more secure hold.

7. The Crown Braid: French braid hair starting behind the ear and braiding closely around the entire head.

Pin the braid’s tied end under existing braided pieces and pull the braid slightly to create a fuller-looking crown. See the YouTube video here.

8. Braided Pullback: Braid by the right temple and secure at the back of the head, then loop the tail into a small bun.

Follow these directions to get this look. Pin a flower barrette for extra cuteness.

9. Asymmetric Ponytails: Diagonally part hair into two equal-sized sections from the front top corner to the opposite side nape.

This modern asymmetrical look on a classic style works for any age—moms included. Start by tying the section on the bottom and allowing the top ponytail to cross over the center to hide the part.

10. Flip-and-Twist Ponytail: Create a gap above the elastic of a loose ponytail and flip the end through it.

11. Triple Braided Buns: Make three braids from the nape of the neck and pin each into a bun.

Follow these step-by-step directions for this easy technique.

12. The Sock Bun: Pull a ponytail through a sock with its toe-end cut off. Tuck and roll the ends of hair with the sock through to the base, then spread hair out and pin loose ends.

These directions show you how to make a sock donut as well as the tuck-and-roll process.

13. Braids and Ribbon: Braid a ponytail that has two micro braids and a ribbon.

Secure the ribbon in the hair tie underneath the ponytail. This style works great on medium and long length hair and should take no more than 5 to 7 minutes to create. Follow these steps to get this look.

14. Braid Wrapped Bubble Ponytail: Wrap two braids around a ponytail. Separate the ponytail into three sections and pull the edges of each section to create a fuller effect.

Follow these instructions to achieve this look.

15. The Twisted Front: Part hair to the side and twist the top section tightly before securing it with a ponytail.

By twisting the hair back and adding a little hair as you go, it makes the style more secure while keeping hair off the face throughout the day.