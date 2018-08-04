4-H information program on Aug. 25

Mark your calendars for Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Montague County Cowboy Church, 1600 Farm-to-Market Road 455 West, to learn more about some of the great projects you can participate in while having fun.

Youth can experience 4-H by becoming a member of a 4-H club, attending a 4-H camp or after-school 4-H programs. 4-Hers can compete with their projects in contests at the local, state, regional or national levels and attend conferences and events.

Projects you will get a chance to learn about hands on will include: Swine, horse, robotics, food and nutrition, clothing, quiz bowls, goats, rabbits and what clubs are available to join.

For information call the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service at 940-894-2831 or email: montague-tx@ag.tamu.edu.

