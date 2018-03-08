Wildlife comes to the library

Bowie Public Library’s Summer Reading program came to an exciting end Tuesday with Wildlife on the Move featuring Eric Brittingham and his menagerie of animals including this albino Burmese python. The children saw several exotic animals including a large tortoise, a large South American spider, a bearded lizard and more. The children turned in their reading logs and then were able to pick out a book from the large selection and they each received a certificate of completion. See more photos in your weekend News.