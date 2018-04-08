Bowie Police are investigating a missing person’s report filed by the mother of a 26-year-old man living in Bowie, whom she says they have been unable to contact for about one month.

Danene Dirickson, Forestburg, filed the missing person’s report on her son Daniel Dirickson the afternoon of July 20 at the Bowie Police Department. She said he was living in Bowie at 408 Campbell with Sarah Cambre.

According to the police report Cambre said Dirickson has left with her aunt who possibly gave him a ride to Littlefield to his father’s residence. Sgt. Josh Wolfe said Cambre told him Dirickson was refusing to talk with her as well and was upset with her. She was going to attempt to contact through social media and let the police know if she heard from him.

Wolfe attempted to follow multiple leads by contacting friends and relatives he saw through Dirickson’s Facebook page, but he had been unable to establish any form of contact with him or get a phone number for him.

Information and a description of the man were entered into the state system noting him as a missing person due to the extended time that has passed since his family or friends had heard from him.

Lt. Randy Hanson said at 6:53 p.m. on July 21 the police department received a phone call from a male who identified himself as Daniel Dirickson. He reportedly gave police his date of birth and driver’s license number. Police instructed him to make contact in person with any law enforcement agency to confirm his identity because he was listed as a missing person.

Hanson said the male did not do this and remains listed as missing.

