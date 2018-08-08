County teams start season

Two county volleyball teams played their first game on Monday night at Midwestern State University.

The Bowie Lady Rabbits played Archer City and won in straight sets 3-0. They did not start the match off looking like they would sweep them.

The first set went to extra points with the Lady Rabbits able to pull out the first set, winning 28-26. After that, the girls relaxed and started to play sharper and looser. The next two sets were won easily with scores of 25-15 and 25-16. Bowie plays in their first tournament on Thursday and Saturday at Lewisville High School in the Texas Advantage Volleyball Tournament. They will be missing some players due to testing and other prior engagements, but Jones hopes her team can win pool play and compete well in bracket play.

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers were not so lucky. They faced a big challenge, playing against 3A Henrietta. They held their own, but lost 3-0 with scores of 25-17, 25-13 and 25-15. Coach Charlie Hamilton knew the game was going to be a challenge for her team and focused on the improvements she saw her team making from the first week. The Lady Panthers play and host their first tournament this Thursday and Saturday.

