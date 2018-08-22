By BARBARA GREEN

Elizabeth Ward always knew she wanted to be a teacher and she loved the sport of volleyball, so she decided to combine the two and created a 23-year career in education that brings her to Bowie High School as its new assistant principal.

Born and raised in Lubbock, Ward, age 50, attended Texas Tech University for three years before she and her husband Roy moved to Oklahoma. She continued her education at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond where she graduated with a bachelor degree in math and education in 1996.

“I knew I always wanted to be a teacher. I loved math I think because two of my favorite teachers were in math. I loved volleyball, so why not do both. I was the first person in my family to attend and graduate college,” recalls Ward.

Read the full feature on this new local administrator in your mid-week Bowie News.