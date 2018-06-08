88.1 percent of the U.S. population has a regular place for medical care

According to the CDC, 88.1 percent of the population has a regular place to go for medical care. But the cost and service quality of that care can vary widely from state to state. The overall health of the population, more advanced medical equipment and a general lack of awareness regarding the best types of treatment, for instance, can all affect costs. Today, the average American spends more than $10,000 per year on personal health care, according to the most recent estimates from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. That’s about 17.9 percent of the U.S. GDP.

But higher costs don’t necessarily translate to better results. According to a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation, the U.S. lags behind several other wealthy nations on several measures, such as health coverage, life expectancy and disease burden, which measures longevity and quality of life. However, the U.S. has improved in giving more healthcare access for people in worse health, and healthcare cost growth has slowed somewhat.

Conditions aren’t uniform across the U.S., though. To determine where Americans receive the best and worst health care, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 40 measures of cost, accessibility and outcome. Read on for our findings, expert insight on the future of American health care and a full description of our methodology.

Health Care in Texas (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

9 th – Avg. Monthly Insurance Premium

– Avg. Monthly Insurance Premium 23 rd – Hospital Beds per Capita

– Hospital Beds per Capita 45 th – Physicians per Capita

– Physicians per Capita 31 st – Dentists per Capita

– Dentists per Capita 43 rd – Physician Medicare-Acceptance Rate

– Physician Medicare-Acceptance Rate 51 st – % of Insured Adults

– % of Insured Adults 49 th – % of Insured Children

– % of Insured Children 24 th – % of At-Risk Adults with No Routine Doctor Visit in Past Two Years

– % of At-Risk Adults with No Routine Doctor Visit in Past Two Years 45 th – % of Adults with No Dental Visit in Past Year

– % of Adults with No Dental Visit in Past Year 5th – % of Medical Residents Retained

Follow this hyperlink to view the entire 50-state report.

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-best-health-care/23457/