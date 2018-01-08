Baked sweet potato fries

Watch how to make this recipe.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

Line a sheet tray with parchment. In a large bowl toss sweet potatoes with just enough oil to coat. Sprinkle with House Seasoning and paprika. Spread sweet potatoes in single layer on prepared baking sheet, being sure not to overcrowd. Bake until sweet potatoes are tender and golden brown, turning occasionally, about 20 minutes. Let cool 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

House Seasoning:

For the House Seasoning: Mix ingredients together and store in an airtight container for up to 6 months.

Recipe courtesy Paula Dean, 2008.