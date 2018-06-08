Bowie artist killed in head-on crash

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. today for J.R. Cook, Bowie, who was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision in Jack County.

The service was set for Coker Funeral Home in Jacksboro.

Two people were killed in the crash that occurred at 9:10 a.m. on Aug. 1, on State Highway 59, 20 miles north of Jacksboro.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Jan Russle “J.R.” Cook, 57, Bowie, was traveling south on State Highway 59 in a 2018 Dodge Caravan. Colby Charles Cosper, 35, Clifton, was driving north in a 2017 Ford F-150.

Cosper reportedly crossed the center stripe while trying to negotiate a hill with a curve in the highway. Cook was unable to avoid the truck as they crested the hill. They struck head-on in the southbound lane of traffic.

Cook was pronounced dead at the scene, while Cosper was airlifted to John Peter Smith Hospital with serious injuries. He died later that day at the hospital.

This crash is under investigation.