The following persons have filed for the Nov. 6 City of Bowie Council elections.
Place one – Diana Higgins and Thomas Kent. Incumbent Craig Stallcup has chosen not to run. Tawni Jones was a write-in on Friday.
Place two – Chuck Malone, incumbent.
Place three – Terry Gunter, incumbent, Tami Buckmaster, Brent Shaw and Ben Wiseman.
The names and position were incorrectly stated in the mid-week edition. We apologize for this error.
A late day addition also was made to the Forestburg School Board election. Incumbents Charley Lanier, Billie Poirot and Hoyt Mann filed for a new term, while Richard Balthrop, Diana Hicks and Chad Hudspeth will run for the unexpired term.
Write-in candidates were taken through Aug. 24. As of Friday morning no one had filed. Watch for an update mid-week.
Bowie city elections updated
