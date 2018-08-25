Bowie city elections updated

The following persons have filed for the Nov. 6 City of Bowie Council elections.

Place one – Diana Higgins and Thomas Kent. Incumbent Craig Stallcup has chosen not to run. Tawni Jones was a write-in on Friday.

Place two – Chuck Malone, incumbent.

Place three – Terry Gunter, incumbent, Tami Buckmaster, Brent Shaw and Ben Wiseman.

The names and position were incorrectly stated in the mid-week edition. We apologize for this error.

A late day addition also was made to the Forestburg School Board election. Incumbents Charley Lanier, Billie Poirot and Hoyt Mann filed for a new term, while Richard Balthrop, Diana Hicks and Chad Hudspeth will run for the unexpired term.

Write-in candidates were taken through Aug. 24. As of Friday morning no one had filed. Watch for an update mid-week.