Bowie Council announces significant electric rate reduction

In tonight’s Bowie City Council meeting the council voted to accept a decrease in its electric power rates from Bryan Texas Utilities, which has been in negotiations for more than a year. At a meeting two weeks ago, BTU announced it would provide a rate reduction for the city’s bulk power which Mayor Gaylynn Burris said would reduce rates by a significant amount, up to 25 percent. Those new rates would go into effect in December. Specific rate structures are being compiled by the city’s engineers and will be presented at the next council meeting.

