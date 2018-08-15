Bowie ISD explores different salary scenarios

By DANI BLACKBURN

The 2018-19 Bowie Independent School District budget includes no change to the current $1.22 tax rate. The board reviewed the budget in a workshop during Monday night’s called meeting.

Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pastusek reviewed the budget figures, which include payroll, outlining a budget with a general revenue of $14,204, 621 and general operating expenses at $14,889,834. This would leave the district with a total deficit of $362,213; however, administrators warned board members this was worst case scenario if every penny in the budget was spent.

The budget would be funded through the current tax rate of $1.22 per $100 in property values. The maintenance and operation portion of the rate remains at $1.04, and the debt service rate at $0.18.

